Satish Shah ditches VIP entrance and waits in line for Covid-19 vaccine, Sarabhai fans make 'middle-class' jokes

Veteran actor Satish Shah was given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week. He documented his experience on Twitter and revealed that he ‘got politely scolded’ for choosing to wait in a queue for three hours in the scorching heat instead of using the VIP entrance.

“#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man,” he wrote.

On Monday, India kicked off the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate senior citizens and those over 45 with comorbidities.

A Twitter user, responding to Satish’s tweet, questioned the existence of a VIP entrance ‘when the pandemic is affecting everyone equally’. To this, the actor replied, “There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheel chairs.”

Many fans also praised Satish for his humility. “Appreciate sir for not availing vip pass and acting like a common man. Respect,” one wrote. “Lovely gesture Satish ji. As usual,” another wrote. “Proud of you sir, we need more of your kinds,” a third wrote.

Thats what you earn 'Reality & Simplicity'.

Lovely gesture Satish ji.

One Twitter user made a reference to his character in the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and joked that his behaviour will not go down too well with his onscreen wife: “Maya Sarabhai will punish u for this middle class Act. Ur surely an amazing person.” Others also made similar jokes.

Sir you truly are an inspiration !

Maya Sarabhai will punish u for this middle class Act😄😄😄

Waiting for your turn in a queue is so middle class! :P

Last year, in July, Satish tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. “I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted into the hospital immediately. I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of,” he had told PTI.

