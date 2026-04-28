‘Scared’ Akshay Kumar dances in heels to Laal Pari for 1st time; Farah Khan impressed: ‘Saari aurton ko salaam hai’

The grand finale of Wheel of Fortune saw host Akshay Kumar enjoying playful moments with actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. A clip from the episode has now surfaced online, showing Akshay dancing in heels, and fans can’t keep calm.

Akshay Kumar dances to Laal Pari in heels

Akshay Kumar dances in heels on Wheel Of Fortune finale.

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During the finale, after Jacqueline and Bhumi complained about Akshay pulling scary pranks on them, Jacqueline came up with a task as revenge. She asked Akshay to wear heels and dance for one minute, adding that if he stopped midway, he would have to credit ₹1 lakh to her account. At first, Akshay hesitated and said, “Pagal hai kya main pehanu? moch voch aajayegi (Are you mad? What if I twist my ankle). I have never done it in my life, I am very scared man.”

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{{^usCountry}} Farah encouraged him to go ahead, and he eventually wore the heels with Jacqueline’s help. The actor then danced to his song Laal Pari from Housefull 4 while wearing red heels and was even seen twirling in them. Later, Farah and Bhumi also joined him. Farah then made him perform some footwork, which he executed with ease. After completing the one-minute challenge, Farah was seen bowing down to him and clapping, clearly impressed. The heels eventually broke, and Akshay added, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehante ho aap log (Salute to all the women. How do you manage to wear these?).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah encouraged him to go ahead, and he eventually wore the heels with Jacqueline’s help. The actor then danced to his song Laal Pari from Housefull 4 while wearing red heels and was even seen twirling in them. Later, Farah and Bhumi also joined him. Farah then made him perform some footwork, which he executed with ease. After completing the one-minute challenge, Farah was seen bowing down to him and clapping, clearly impressed. The heels eventually broke, and Akshay added, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehante ho aap log (Salute to all the women. How do you manage to wear these?).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Akshay for dancing in heels. One comment read, “Akshay dancing with heels wasn’t in my 2026 bingo card.” Another said, “All things aside, Akshay has never been insecure about his masculinity and we’ve got to appreciate that about him.” A fan wrote, “This seems so much fun,” while another added, “He can rock heels, he can rock a nose ring too. Truly an icon.” Another comment read, “Akki is always such a sport.” About Wheel of Fortune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Akshay for dancing in heels. One comment read, “Akshay dancing with heels wasn’t in my 2026 bingo card.” Another said, “All things aside, Akshay has never been insecure about his masculinity and we’ve got to appreciate that about him.” A fan wrote, “This seems so much fun,” while another added, “He can rock heels, he can rock a nose ring too. Truly an icon.” Another comment read, “Akki is always such a sport.” About Wheel of Fortune {{/usCountry}}

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The reality game show began in January this year and, after completing 65 episodes, concluded on April 27. The final episode also saw Akshay getting emotional as the team presented him with a montage of his memorable moments with contestants. The actor was seen teary-eyed as he thanked the audience for their love.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film

Akshay is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Bhooth Bangla, which marked his reunion with Priyadarshan after over a decade. The film has crossed ₹100 crore domestically and ₹150 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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