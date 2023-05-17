Scheana Shay and Brock Davies: Love, marriage, and a beautiful journey on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules season 10 star, Scheana Marie Shay, has tied the knot with her partner Brock Davies last August, and netizens are eager to know more about their current relationship status.

Scheana Shay's happily ever after. (Image Credit: SUMMER MOON/INSTAGRAM)

As one of the OG members of the VPR cast, the 38-year-old has experienced her fair share of ups and downs in her romantic aspect, all of which have been captured onscreen.

From the popular VPR figure’s highly publicized relationship with her first husband Mike Shay to subsequent dating endeavors, Scheana's journey to finding lasting love has been a rollercoaster ride.

While many viewers initially had reservations about Brock, it quickly became apparent that he and Scheana were a perfect match. Their relationship eludes a sense of ease and compatibility that many admire.

Despite the ‘Wedding Day’ star sometimes demanding and high-maintenance nature, Brock brings out a more laid-back and contented side of her. It's evident that she has found happiness and stability with her current partner, as showcased in the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules.

Recently, the duo welcomed their daughter Summer Moon Davies during the previous season, marking a new chapter in Scheana's life.

Following their wedding, which was featured on Vanderpump Rules season 10, fans eagerly anticipated if VPR personality and Brock were cut out for married life.

The couple has proven to be resilient and committed to each other. It was later revealed that Scheana and Brock had already legally tied the knot a year prior to their extravagant destination wedding. The pair still went ahead with their lavish ceremony, incorporating their beloved daughter into the celebration. With nearly two years of marriage behind them, Scheana and Brock continue to thrive as adorable duo.

Recently, the newly married couple attended Coachella, where they showcased their impeccable style and fashion statement, and shared their enjoyment of the event on social media. The couple's personalities complement each other in all the right ways, and they prioritize both their family and having fun. They understand the importance of spending quality time together and with friends when they are not with their daughter.

Embracing her role as a mother, Scheana is thriving and relishing the experience. As she continues to appear on Vanderpump Rules, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for Scheana and her growing family.

