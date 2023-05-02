Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sarah Todd ‘devastated’ by the loss of mentor Jock Zonfrillo (Exclusive)

Sarah Todd ‘devastated’ by the loss of mentor Jock Zonfrillo (Exclusive)

ByVinay MR Mishra
May 02, 2023 10:18 PM IST

In an exclusive chat, chef Sarah Todd talks at length about the demise of her mentor Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia judge. A ‘devastated’ recalls fond memories with Zonfrillo.

Scottish TV presenter and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away on April 30, just a day before the new season’s premiere. Chef Sarah Todd, was one of the contestants during Zonfrillo’s tenure as the Masterchef judge and is ‘completely devastated and in shock by the news of his passing’. “He was not just an incredible chef, but also a dear friend and mentor who had a profound impact on my life. I am heartbroken by this loss,” she laments.

Sarah Todd with Jock Zonfrillo (Instagram)
Sarah Todd with Jock Zonfrillo (Instagram)

The two shared fond memories together, Todd reveals how he took her ‘under his wing’ and pushed her to be the best version of herself. “His guidance and mentorship were invaluable to me, and I will always cherish the memories we shared,” she adds, recalling one of her most special moments with him: “During one of the episodes when he tasted my lobster dish and said it was three Michelin star worthy. I was completely blown away and couldn’t believe that someone of his caliber would say something like that about my cooking. I broke down in tears, overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion.”

For Todd, Zonfrillo was ‘an incredible mentor’. “His legacy will continue to inspire me and countless others in the culinary world,” she adds. Zonfrillo’s death was quite sudden and unexpected for many including Todd. The exact details of his passing are not certain.

“My last interaction with Jock was where he expressed how incredibly proud he was of me and that he would always be there to support me in whatever I wanted to do going forward. He encouraged me to reach out if I needed any assistance with anything, and I felt so grateful to have had such a kind and generous mentor in my life,” she ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mentor masterchef australia
mentor masterchef australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out