Shafaq Naaz on siblings Sheezan, Falaq moving on with life while she is stuck: It makes you feel lost

Shafaq Naaz has been trying to make a place for herself in the TV industry, while working on her mental health. But, the actor shares that the pressure that comes with having successful siblings makes it even more difficult. While her sister Falaq was part of Bigg Boss OTT, brother Sheezan was making headlines for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shafaq Naaz is the sister of actors Falaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan.

“It builds a lot of pressure,” she says Shafaz, quick too add, “But there’s no iota of jealously or envy. There are no negative feelings.”

That being said, the actor asserts that she wants to have a direction in life, do good and grow along the way. “It’s just that seeing everyone around moving on with life (even within the family) gives you a weird feeling of being lost and not having a direction. More than others, it’s about you not being able to find yourself. Several questions come in mind like, ‘Where am I going’, ‘Where do I stand in life’, ‘What am I doing with my life’. Wo emotions hit karte hain kabhi kabhi,” she confesses.

Shafaq, known for TV shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Shubh Vivah, Gumrah, Devi Adi Parashakti among others, goes on to share that when one is at their lowest and figuring out answers, it takes a lot to appreciate others.

“When you are stuck somewhere, it requires a lot of strength..bahut himmat lagti hai ...to vouch for others and ,clap for them,” she adds, clarifying that it’s not only about successful siblings.

The 31-year-old admits being immensely pressured by social media noise, and the not-so-real life everyone showcases online. She explains, “Seeing good things happening with people and them moving ahead in life makes me feel left out. When I open any social media app, I feel people are doing so much that it triggers my insecurities. While this goes on, what makes it worse is when people come to the comment section and make me feel bad with their harsh comments. ‘Kitni gandi lag rahi ho’, ‘Pehle better thi’ etc.. Toh aapko jo thoda bhi positive feel ho raha hota hai apne baare mein, woh mitti mein mil jaata hai. It convinces you that you don’t have the right to feel good and positive about yourself.”

However, the Dancing on the Grave actor acknowledges the fact that everyone has their own struggles and good things come at the right time. “Problems arise when we start comparing ourselves with others. I know that my sister had her own problems and she overcame them. So did Sheezan. So, I have also learned to take time and stay strong, while I wait for better things in life,” she wraps up.

