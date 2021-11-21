Shaheer Sheikh gives daughter Anaya her first haircut, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes react. Watch

Actor Shaheer Sheikh gave his two-month-old daughter Anaya her first haircut and shared a video of it on Instagram. In the clip, he could be seen holding her in his lap and gently trimming her hair.

Shaheer’s wife, studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor, dropped heart emojis on the post, as did actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. Actor Hina Khan commented, “Awww,” along with two evil-eye charm emojis. “Does that mean that you are gonna do the same?” Shaheer’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes commented and added a surprised emoji. He replied saying ‘yes’.

Fans also showered love on the video. “Omggg!!!! We got a little glimpse of baby Anaya!!!!! Howe cutee! Papa Sheikh supremacy! God bless her,” one wrote. “She resembles you soooooo much and she has gotten silky smooth hair just like you @shaheernsheikh,” another wrote. “Bestest video I have seen today. Just love it @shaheernsheikh,” a third fan wrote.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa welcomed their daughter Anaya on September 10. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he loves kids and always wanted a little girl. “I was excited to know (about the pregnancy) as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids,” he said.

On being asked about the kind of father he would be to Anaya, he said, “I might spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or views on my child.”

Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding last November. He is known for shows such as Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.