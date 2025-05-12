Shaheer Sheikh recalls having sleepless nights over family's safety during attacks on Jammu: ‘Hats off to the soldiers'

Earlier, television actor Aly Goni penned a heartfelt note after Pakistan carried out attacks on Jammu last week, expressing concern for his family in Jammu and thanking the Indian Army. Now, Shaheer Sheikh has also expressed gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces, revealing sleepless nights spent worrying about his family in the region. (Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh: ‘TV actors are like daily wagers, we only get paid for the days we work’) Shaheer Sheikh recalls having sleepless nights after the India-Pakistan conflict.

Shaheer Sheikh on having sleepless nights amid attacks in Jammu

Shaheer took to Instagram and wrote, "Eternally indebted to our armed forces! My mother and sister are in Jammu... and the attacks gave us all sleepless nights. But to see the precision, swiftness and bravery with which our forces responded is remarkable. I can only imagine what the families of a soldier go through when their 'own' is on the frontline. Hats off to the soldiers, hats off to their families."

He further expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the attacks, adding, "This bravery on and outside of the battlefield is what keeps our country and its countrymen safe. My sincere condolences to the people who lost their loved ones in these trying times. Jai Hind."

On 22 April, terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow near the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, gunning down 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Several others were also injured. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. India has accused Pakistan of cross-border terrorism; however, Pakistan has denied the charges. The incident was one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur—a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, as confirmed by a statement from the Indian Army released at 1:44 am on 8 May.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian statement said. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

Shaheer Sheikh’s recent work

Shaheer was most recently seen in the film Do Patti. He played the lead role opposite Kriti Sanon, who had a double role in the film. Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the thriller also featured Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in key roles. The film is available to stream on Netflix.