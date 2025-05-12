Defiant Aly Goni says he is worried for family in Jammu as he gets hate on social media for post on India-Pak ceasefire

Actor Aly Goni has been under fire on social media for sharing his views amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The backlash followed his comments on Pakistan's ceasefire violations and posts about his family's safety in Jammu. Now, Aly has spoken out in response to the criticism, emphasising that his concerns stem from a desire for peace -- both for his country and his loved ones. Also read: Objectives achieved, India sets ‘new normal’ in fighting terror Earlier, Aly Goni shared that he is not in India due to a professional commitment and really worried about the safety of his family.(Instagram)

Aly Goni responds to backlash

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the hate he has been getting on social media. He said that despite the hate and abuse hurled at him, his stance remains unchanged.

“People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire,” Aly wrote.

Earlier, Aly had slammed Pakistan for multiple ceasefire violations. On Saturday, hours after India and Pakistan agreed upon ceasing all hostilities across land, air, and sea on Saturday, Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations. Drones were sighted in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, followed by the sound of explosions. Reacting to the ceasefire violations, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri asked Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness” and “responsibility”.

On the same, Aly shared, “Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga (Please send it in Urdu, they might not have understood English)”. He faced intense trolling on this post.

Aly is worried about his family

Some days back, Aly shared that he is not in India due to a professional commitment and is really worried about the safety of his family. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from his family album on Instagram. The photos were attached to a note.

Talking about the attack on Jammu, Aly wrote, "Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in Jammu endures last night's attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It's not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace". It is believed that he is currently in Vietnam for a shoot.

About India-Pakistan conflict

The Armed Forces on Sunday held a comprehensive press briefing on India's ongoing Operation Sindoor and informed the country that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the military operation. During the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in artillery and small arms fire exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday.