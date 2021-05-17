Shaheer Sheikh says it is ‘too early to comment’ on whether wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is pregnant

Actor Shaheer Sheikh gave a rather cryptic response when asked about rumours that he and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The two got married in a court wedding in November last year.

Without confirming or denying the speculation about Ruchikaa’s pregnancy, Shaheer told a leading daily, “Let’s not talk about it. It is too early to comment.”

Shaheer also talked about how he has ‘entered a new phase of life’ after marrying Ruchikaa. “I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs) I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic,” he said.

Last year, sharing a picture from their registry day on Instagram, he wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar (Even if life ends, may the love never end). #ChaloDildarChalo #ikigai.” They took off to Bhutan for their honeymoon after their low-key wedding.

While Shaheer and Ruchikaa were originally set to have a grand reception in June this year, their plans have now been cancelled, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows such as Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was also popular in Indonesia and acted in several television shows there.