Shahid Kapoor teases Kapil Sharma for his Archana Puran Singh obsession, says he must scream 'Parmeete!' at night

A promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show has Shahid Kapoor roasting Kapil Sharma for his obsession with Archana Puran Singh.
Shahid Kapoor will appear on the upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

An upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see guests Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur promote their upcoming film Jersey. A promo teaser for the episode, released by the channel, shows Shahid pulling Kapil’s leg on his apparent ‘obsession’ with Archana Puran Singh.

On his show, Kapil has been known to lay into Archana Puran Singh time and again, making fun of her in a good-mannered fashion. A few guests before Shahid, too, have pointed this out but this time, Shahid effectively turns the tables on Kapil, using his humour against him.

The short promo shows Shahid telling Kapil that an Archana resides in him, much to the amusement of Archana and Mrunal. The actor then addresses Archana, a regular on Kapil’s show, and jokes, “Aap inke andar na bas chuki hain aur ab phoot phoot kar baahar nikal rahi hain (You have made your home within him and are now erupting out).”

Shahid adds, “Yeh raat ko bhi aapki awaaz mein kuch baat karte honge (Even at night, he must talk in your voice).” Shahid then imitates Kapil calling out to Archana’s husband Parmeet Sethi in her style with a loud “Parmeete!” as both Mrunal and Kapil laugh.

Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, which releases on Dec 31. In the remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, Shahid plays a former cricketer who returns to the game for the sake of his son. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnauri, who directed the original as well, and also stars Mrunal Thakur apart from Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur as his coach in the film.

 

Topics
shahid kapoor the kapil sharma show
