Shakalaka Boom Boom actor Kinshuk Vaidya marries girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal in Alibaug. Watch video

Kinshuk Vaidya, best known for his role as Sanju in Shakalaka Boom Boom, married his girlfriend, Diiksha Nagpal. Several pictures and videos of the couple from their wedding ceremony emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | 'Is Shaka Laka Boom Boom coming back?' Sanju aka Kinshuk Vaidya spotted on set with magic pencil. Watch) Shakalaka Boom Boom actor Kinshuk Vaidya and his girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal perform wedding rituals.

Kinshuk Vaidya aka Sanju is married

The duo tied the knot at a private ceremony in Alibaug on November 22. Their wedding was attended by family and friends. For the wedding, Kinshuk wore a cream and red sherwani and a turban. Diksha opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look--orange and red saree. She also wore jewellery.

Watch their fun wedding video

The newlyweds are yet to share an official post about their wedding. However, actors and their friends, including Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Himanshu Soni, and Sumedh Mudgalka, shared posts from the wedding on Instagram.

Sharing an edited clip from Kinshuk's wedding, Shaheer captioned the post, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kinshukvaidya54 & @diikshanagpal Wishing you all things wonderful and magical as you both embark on your ‘happily ever after’."

The video collage showed Kinshuk and Diiksha performing wedding rituals. It also featured pictures of Shaheer and Hiba with Kinshuk as they gave different poses. Shaheer was seen in a black shirt, pants and dark blue blazer. Hiba wore a blue lehenga. Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar also shared pictures and videos from the event. In one of the clips, Kinshuk and Diiksha can be seen grooving to music.

About Kinshuk and Diiksha

Kinshuk and Diiksha began their relationship in 2015. They got engaged on August 23 this year. At that time, the duo shared a joint post on Instagram. They posted a video featuring themselves. The caption read, "This day marks the beginning. Which will last forever. #kinuminu #forlife"

Apart from Shakalaka Boom Boom, Kinshuk has been part of several shows, such as Radha Krishna, Woh Toh Hai Albela, and Karn Sangini.