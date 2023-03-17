It seems a lot of casting changes are happening on the TV show Kundali Bhagya. After the reports of the show taking a generation leap, three actors joined the cast. Furthermore, actor Shakti Arora who had replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show put down his papers, as he had apprehensions to play a father. Now we have exclusively learnt that actor Shakti Anand will replace Arora on the show. Shakti Anand replaces Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya? (Exclusive)

Anand, 47, will start shooting for the show from tomorrow, a source close to the development shares. “They do not have the bank of episodes so his entry will be telecasted by this week itself,” a little birdie confirms.

Anand’s last stint on TV was in 2022 with Channa Mereya. When we contacted the actor he said, “I have no idea about this”.

There were rumours that actor Amar Upadhyay was casted for the character, however, our sources deny it.

Earlier in an interview with us Arora confirmed the rumours of his exit: “Till the time I was there in the show, the whole story was revolving around me…That was good and exciting for me as an actor. Maza aarha tha kaam karke kyuki television me itna accha kaam milna mushkil hota hai. But as soon as I got to know that the centre stage would be given to someone else, I said ‘okay fine, I will peacefully exit and let other people take control of the show now.”

Interestingly, apart from Arora, several other actors such as Sanjay Gagnani, Sonal Vengurlekar, and Ruhi Chaturvedi also quit the show.