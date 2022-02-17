Shama Sikander and fiance James Milliron to have 'white wedding' in Goa next month: 'It will be India meets America'

Actor Shama Sikander has revealed that she will tie the knot with her fiance James Milliron in a 'white wedding' next month in Goa. In a new interview, Shama also spoke about the details about the wedding which will be a two-day event and will be attended by 60 guests. She also said that earlier they had decided to hold the wedding in Turkey and had even booked the venue.

Shama fell in love with James, her fiance, in 2015. The couple met in Mumbai a few years ago through a common friend. A few years ago in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shama had said that the duo had 'already tied the knot in our hearts'.

Now, in an interview with Times Of India, Shama has revealed that she and James will get married on March 14 in Goa. “James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding. I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love.”

She added, “We had been waiting for two years for this day and had even booked a venue in Turkey before the pandemic. Even now, there are travel restrictions and I don’t want my guests to go through any stress. So, we decided to change it and that’s how we zeroed in on Goa. Since the climate will change in a couple of months, we decided to get married in March. We have invited around 60 people. I wanted to keep my wedding intimate from the word go. A wedding can be grand even with just close friends attending it. It all depends on how you design it, make it come to life and the memories you create.”

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shama said about their relationship, "Our coming together has been easy. We have not had these mera dil upar neeche ho raha hai, zameen aasman ghoom gaya (my heart is beating fast, the world is spinning) feeling. It was just very calming, safe, assuring and easy. It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other."

