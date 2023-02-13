Shama Sikander and James are spending their first Valentine’s Day post wedding in the most romantic place

It is their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, and Shama Sikander and James Milliron want to make it count by all means. That’s why the couple has decided to take the mush factor higher by celebrating the day in Kashmir.

“This year is certainly special as it’s our first Valentine after getting married. Well to be honest, Kashmir is breathtaking. I went there long back and I always wanted to go with my soulmate,” says Sikander, who got married to Milliron in March last year.

She adds, “So that is why we thought we have to be at the most romantic place on earth to celebrate our first Valentine’s Day as a married couple”.

For the 40-year-old, being in Kashmir with her loved one is extra special, as she says, “It’s one of the most serene places to be with your partner as it gives you a lot of beauty and peace. We both are mountain people and the feeling of gratitude is different when you’re in the lap of nature. I skied in Kashmir for the first time.”

Stating that she prefer to treat every day of life as Valentine’s Day, Sikander says, “I love, love, I love people, my family and my husband. But this time Valentine’s Day is extra special. It’s almost a year to the completion of our wedding, which is next month. So, I chose to come here now on February 14 and celebrate both together. We have almost completed one year as a husband and wife.”

The couple doesn’t believe in the concept of completing each other, but making each other better.

“There’s so much to give each other. The idea of him completing her or her completing him is a very false idea. It is not made up of want but need. Both of us are love oriented people. We both love to feel each other’s love and give love to each other. We add on to each other rather than completing each other,” she ends.