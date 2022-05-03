Shama Sikander on first Eid after marriage with husband James Milliron

Shama Sikander is excited that she will celebrate her first Eid after getting married to James Milliron in March this year. “Eid has always been an integral part of my life since childhood. I used to fast a lot before, and look forward to getting eidi. That is what children want! This time, because obviously it’s my first after wedding, so we are excited to host our loved ones. This time though, I am looking forward to giving eidi, it’s a total shift,” she laughs.

The 40-year-old says the celebrations will start in the morning, with her entire family and friends invited. “We will organise a lunch. Everybody wakes up early in the morning, go and do Eid prayers, and open the fast after it. My mom and my whole family cook delicious delicacies, and then come to my house. I love the kebabs. The one thing I never fail to do on every Eid is eating sheer qorma and biryani! I don’t prepare. I don’t cook, that isn’t something I do. I don’t enjoy it so much, I am more of an eater,” adds Sikander.

Did her husband also take a keen interest in the rituals or how the festival is celebrated? The actor says they both don’t follow rituals, “We both were very religious at one point, now are totally into spirituality. It’s not like we don’t want to, but it just doesn’t come into our natural being. We respect everybody who does it, goes for iftar. We have iftar at our home as well. Both of us are hence spiritual, we don’t do any religious activities anymore. It just happened, it was a conscious decision.”