'I'm so disappointed, shame on you', fans react to Katy Perry's ‘rude' comments for contestant on American Idol

American Idol judge Katy Perry, who is known for her encouraging comments to hopeful contestants, surprised fans during the latest episode when she reacted negatively to a musician's audition. Sara Beth, a mother of three and frequent karaoke singer, auditioned in front of Perry and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for a chance to advance to Hollywood. However, Sara Beth shared that she wasn't sure if winning American Idol was her dream. Many fans showed their disappointment and criticised Katy's actions. (Also read: Here's what Selena Gomez wants to do after crossing 400 million followers on Instagram)

Katy Perry on the show, American Idol.

When Sara performed Amy Winehouse's You Know I'm No Good due to her voice's condition, Katy wasn't satisfied and requested her to perform her original choice, Elton John's classic Bennie and the Jets. Katy didn't hold back when it was time to provide feedback on the performance.

She was heard saying, “Accidental American Idol” to Sara. Sara responded, “But, like for real. This is so cool.” Katy further continued, and said, “Feel like a comic strip character just came to life. Look, if it's not your dream, it's not going to go far. Because I also respect everyone that's walking through the door who will lay down their life for this golden ticket, you know?”

Lionel said on the show to Sara, “I'd want to kind of get you to understand you have to take it seriously. You know, I'm going to go with my gut. It's going to have to be a no for this time. I'm sorry.” Then he pointed out to Katy, and she said, “I mean, yeah. I guess, so why not.”

In the end, Lionel told, “Well, if you got two, then you have got the right answer.” The three judges shouted out of excitement, “You're going to Hollywood.” Sara said, “Oh my god.” Katy said, “You're in the dream now. Get your golden ticket."

Reacting to the episode video on Youtube, one person commented, “She has an incredible voice and is likable !!! That is the formula for success. She handled the rudeness dished out by Katie like a duck… it rolled right off her back and didn’t ruffle her “ feathers ” Another person wrote, “I’m so disappointed in how the judges seemed to go out of their way to judge her before they had anything to actually judge. After she sang her pure heart out, the judges acted like they needed to save face and stay rude towards her instead of acknowledging they might have jumped the gun forming an opinion too quickly. Also, I appreciated how she stayed authentic and didn’t filter her answers to appease what the judges wanted to hear. Auditioning is proof that it’s her “dream” otherwise she wouldn’t have auditioned in the first place. Shame on Katy especially”

Other person expressed his dissatisfaction and commented, “I am baffled by the responses. I respect the three judges so much, but she is one of the best contestants I’ve heard. It’s important to note that most people who love their careers didn’t start off with that career as their dream. Her personality is amazing and her voice is BREATHTAKING. I hope the judges realize soon!” “This woman is everything that Katy Perry is not. Authentic and grounded”, added one.

