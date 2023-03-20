Here's what Selena Gomez wants to do after crossing 400 million followers on Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez hit a big milestone on Instagram on Saturday. She is now followed by 400 million followers on the image, video and audio-sharing website. She became the first ever woman to have such a big fan base in the history of social media platform weeks after surpassing Kylie Jenner. She took to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their immense support and love. She shared a carousel of pictures from her concert and stated one desire. (Also read: Selena Gomez hits 400 million followers on Instagram amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama) Selena Gomez hits 400 million followers on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, she gave warm hugs to her little fans. In another, she stood on the stage and posed with her hundreds of fans gathered to witness her concert. In other, she posed with a bunch of female fans. One of the females held a banner, it read, “Can't keep our excitement to ourselves!” At the end, she flashed her radiant smile as she stood with her fans. One of the group there held, “We love Selena” poster. The pictures showed Selena's happy moments with her people.

Sharing the appreciation post for fans, Selena wrote, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (white heart emoji).” Actor Anushka Sen dropped pink herat emoji. Ray Murray commented, “On behalf of the 400 million people I volunteer as tribute to receive this hug.” Deepti Chandok commented, “Hermosa you rock.”

Reacting to Selena's achievement, one of her fans wrote, “Hailey can't post like this because she doesn't have 400 M followers (lauging emojis).” Another fan commented, “It’s my DREAM to hug you one day. I love you so much Sel!! You deserve all the love and support in the world.” Other fan wrote, “You are just love for us & a fire woman with full of inspirations.” “Lmao she’s using old photos of herself where she’s more attractive. Girl you haven’t looked like that in yearsssss”, added one.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her family, which includes her stepfather Brian Teefy and younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. This refreshing change from the Kylie and Hailey controversy featured photos and videos of the trio enjoying a fishing trip under a serene blue sky. The sun-kissed adventure allowed Selena and her loved ones to make cherished memories together. Referring to herself as a 'Cali girl,' She expressed gratitude for her blessings.

Selena first gained fame as a child actor in the hit television series Wizards of Waverly Place and later transitioned to a successful music career. She has released many chart-topping albums and singles, including Come & Get It, Good for You, and Lose You to Love Me among others.