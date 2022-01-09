Shamita Shetty leaves all guffawing as she mocks Divya Agarwal: ‘You weren’t even offered Bigg Boss 15’

A new promo for Bigg Boss 15 showed the contestants being grilled by panellists. Divya Agarwal criticised Shamita Shetty’s behaviour and said, “Agar inka yehi attitude rahega na, yeh agle chaar season aa jayengi na, jeet nahi payengi (If her attitude remains the same, she will not be able to win the show even if she comes for the next four seasons).”

Shamita said that she did not require Divya’s ‘permission’ and added, “Tereko toh poocha bhi nahi tha aane ke liye iss ghar ke andar (You weren’t even offered Bigg Boss 15).” Even as Divya claimed she was not even interested, Shamita mocked her, leaving Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin and Kashmera Shah in guffaws.

Divya is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of the show that streamed on Voot and was hosted by Karan Johar. Shamita was her co-contestant on the show. While they started out as friends, they had a falling out.

Many Bigg Boss OTT contestants including Shamita, Neha, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat also participated in Bigg Boss 15. While Shamita, Nishant and Pratik are still in the running for the trophy, Neha was evicted. Raqesh opted out due to health issues.

In September last year, Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood put an end to rumours that she would be a part of Bigg Boss 15. “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated???” he replied to a fan’s post.

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya talked about hypothetically being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and how she would behave differently with host Salman Khan. “I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself. I think Salman is very capable of making me go into that self-doubt mode but I will try my level best,” she said.

Divya Agarwal says boyfriend Varun Sood found her 'arrogant' on Bigg Boss OTT, asked her 'what was wrong with you?'

“The only behaviour change would be I won’t be that mean (laughs). Jitna tareeke se main samjha sakti hoon (I would explain as calmly as I can) because when I saw my clips, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I am just at it and I am screaming.’ This time, it will be a little calmer but I will not restrain what I want to say, even if it is Salman Khan, even if it was my father, even if it was my brother or anybody in front of me, I wouldn’t restrain myself,” she added.

