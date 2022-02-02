Shamita Shetty reveals what she told Colors team when offered Bigg Boss 15: ‘What is the point? I know I will not win’

Shamita Shetty revealed her conversation with the Colors team when she was offered Bigg Boss 15. She said that she told them ‘point-blank’ that even though the audience would take her ahead in the show, she knew that she would not win.

Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash, with Shamita coming in fourth. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shamita was asked if Tejasswi was a biased winner, to which she said, “What can I say? See, I have shared a very good relationship with Colors, I have done some of the biggest reality shows with them. When I was offered this one also, I told them point-blank, ‘What is the point of doing it? I know I am not going to win.’ I get into any reality show already with this thought in my mind, knowing that the audience may take me to the final five or three, but I never win. I don’t really know how it works. At the end of the day, it’s wrong for me to comment because I don’t know the truth. I can only say that I was very disappointed when Pratik did not win. All of us were.”

Shamita previously appeared in Bigg Boss 3 but walked out of the show midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding with Raj Kundra. Apart from Bigg Boss, she participated in two other reality shows that aired on Colors--Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

On being told about many Bigg Boss 15 viewers calling her the ‘real winner’, Shamita said, “I would much rather not win and have silence in the studio or have people questioning my win. I would much rather have the love that I am receiving today and respect. For me, that is my victory. I have had people like me for the human being I am. This is not Shamita Shetty, the actor. This is not about a performance. I have spent half a year in this reality show and people have seen who I am as a person, as a human being, and I think they have loved that. For me, that is a big achievement, that is what I take back with me.”

