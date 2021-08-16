Shamita Shetty says it is not easy living under the shadow of Shilpa Shetty: 'I have had a very difficult journey'

From the start of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty has been routinely talked about. In the latest episode of the reality TV show on Sunday, she revealed how being Shilpa Shetty's sister has not been easy for her.

On Sunday Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar reportedly praised Shamita for her conduct and her game on the show in the last seven days. He then went on to ask her if she was carrying some baggage as she was mostly by herself on the show.

It was then that she got emotional. As per a report in a leading daily, Shamita revealed that the last 20-odd years in the film industry have 'not been easy' and that she has had to live under the shadow of her older sister Shilpa Shetty.

A report in News 18 quoted her as saying: “I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. It’s a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real me."

She added in so many years that she has been recognised as Shilpa's sister, she has had a genuine desire to explore who she really is. She added she had been struggling to carve out her individual identity. Karan then motivated her saying that now people would know her more.

Since Bigg Boss OTT began, Shamita Shetty has been having confrontations with her co-contestants, Divya and Nishant Bhat to name a few. In one of her recent fights with Divya, she was called ‘bossy’ by the TV actor. As per a report, the exchange happened when the two were in the kitchen area and discussing their strategy with Pratik Sehajpal. After he walked off midway, Divya called senior actor ‘bossy’. Reacting to it, Shamita said: "I've also done 3 reality shows and this is my 4th one." She has been part of Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Early on, in the reality show, Shamita had told Divya how Nishant Bhat, who is a choreographer, had once crossed the line with her. In a separate report, a leading daily had quoted Shamita as saying: "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him.”

Through the first seven days, Shamita has also had a bucket of water emptied on her and an egg broken on her forehead during a task. She was also called ‘aunty’ by one of her co-contestant, Akshara Singh.