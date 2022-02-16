Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover hangs out with ‘fellow Delhi ladka’ Badshah, fan pitches ‘ye sab doglapan hai’ song

Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe) caught up with ‘fellow Delhi ladka (guy)’ Badshah recently. On Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his meeting with the rapper, prompting hilarious responses from fans.

Sharing a photo with Badshah from Aman Gupta's office, Ashneer wrote: “Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office--your office has a view to die for!” Ashneer also tagged Aman (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) to the post.

In the comments section, Ashneer's followers made references to his line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (this is hypocrisy)”, from Shark Tank India. One fan ‘pitched’ a funny idea: “You two better compose a song - Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah… Yes, that's my pitch.” Another one commented: “Ab kya music ka business shuru kar rhe ho? (Are you venturing into the music industry now?)” Referring to Ashneer's blunt comments on the show, one netizen wrote: “I want 50% equity in exchange of your roasting skills," while one more added: “New song coming - ye sab doglapan hai.”

Earlier, Ashneer shared a bunch of photos from his party with fellow Shark Tank India members Aman, Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth). Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, who too featured on the show, revealed he had major ‘FOMO’ seeing those photos. The show also featured Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) as sharks.

The first season of Shark Tank India, which became hugely popular on Indian television, wrapped earlier this month. On the show, budding entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to the titular sharks seeking their guidance and investment.

