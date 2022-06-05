Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover's sister teases him as he poses goofily on car, he says: ‘It’s custom made for Rohit Shetty'

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of BharatPe, has shared pictures from his trip to California along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. Taking to Instagram, Ashneer Grover posted videos as he played golf, posed goofily on a car, and drove around California. The couple travelled to the US last month. (Also Read | 'Best part of Shark Tank': Vineeta Singh has impromptu reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal)

In one of the photos, Ashneer stood on the footboard of a vehicle with one hand holding the car while the other spread out. In the picture, Ashneer wore a white T-shirt, black and white shorts and matching slippers. He smiled in the photo and captioned the post, "Flying in to the weekend!"

His sister Aashima Grover commented, "See I was right, this is indeed American version of Thar, iss par log harkatein bhi waisi hi karte hain (people do such antics on this)." Ashneer replied, "@aashimagrover this car is custom made for Rohit Shetty."

Ashneer stood on the footboard of a vehicle.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Tough competition to Ranveer Singh." Another person commented, "This shark is flying high." A fan also asked, "Saying this to BharatPe?"

Ashneer also shared a video as he played golf. He captioned the post, "Top Golf ! The most fun way of at least getting the swing right and tracking where the ball went on the screen. Hard part for us Indians is to overcome the natural gully cricket swing action for hitting the sixer every time !!"

He also posted a photo with Madhuri as they posed near a lake. Ashneer captioned the post, "Day out in Sacramento! Great weather and very chilled out place. It’s the capital of California but a small town at heart of it." Madhuri opted for a pink T-shirt and a salmon skirt as she smiled standing next to Ashneer.

Ashneer also posted a brief clip as he drove near Lake Tahoe. He captioned the post, "Driving on this ridge road in Lake Tahoe is pure bliss - high up you get to see the lakes on both sides of the road. It is surely a bit unnerving to drive given the steep drop on either side."

