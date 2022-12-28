Sheezan Khan 'had relations with other women too': Tunisha Sharma's uncle recalls his niece 'had started wearing hijab'

Moments after the police remand of Sheezan Khan, accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, was extended by two more days, her uncle has shared new details. As per a new report, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma, citing the police, said that 'Sheezan had relations with other women too'. Talking about how Tunisha had change after meeting Sheezan, he said that she had started 'wearing hijab (a head covering worn by Muslim women)'. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma death case: Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to two-day police custody)

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday produced actor Sheezan Khan in the Vasai court in the death case of Tunisha. The court in its order said that Sheezan be kept in police custody for two more days. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was then sent to police custody for four days, which ended on Wednesday.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Pawan told reporters, "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab."

As per the police, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. The police started to scan through the WhatsApp chats between the two. According to the police, they have recovered chats of around 250 to 300 pages from June to this December through which they are trying to know the real reason why the Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul stars decided to part ways.

The police also said that they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his "secret girlfriend". The police further said that they plan to question Sheezan on the matter of these deleted chats which he allegedly had with his "secret girlfriend". The police is probing the matter on the lines of why Sheezan deleted his chats with one girl only and will also investigate if they were connected after Tunisha's death. Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" has been identified and will be interrogated by the police soon, police said.

On Tuesday, Tunisha's fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang and others attended Tunisha's funeral.

