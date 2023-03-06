Sheezan Khan misses Tunisha Sharma, says 'she would have fought for me if she was alive'

Sheezan Khan, who is an accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, has said that he misses his former girlfriend and co-star. Sheezan is currently on bail, after staying in custody for more than a month. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of their TV show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul last year in December and cops said it was a case of suicide.(Also read: Sheezan Khan gets big hug from sisters as he walks out of jail after bail in Tunisha Sharma death case)

A day after the actor was found dead, Tunisha's mom filed a complaint against Sheezan accusing him of abetment of suicide and he was soon arrested. A court granted him bail on Saturday on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, and one or two sureties of the same amount.

Asked about Tunisha, Sheezan told ETimes, "I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.” He further talked about being back from the prison, and with his family. “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them."

He added, "Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother.”

Sheezan Khan was granted bail on March 4 by a court on the grounds that there was "no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed", a PTI report said. The actor came out on Sunday and hugged his sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz when he walked out of Thane Central jail.

In his submission to the court, Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra said that refusal to restore relationship with Tunisha would not satisfy ingredients of abetment, even if it was assumed he withdrew from the relationship. Tunisha and Sheezan allegedly broke up two months prior to her death. Shailendra added that Sheezan took Tunisha to the hospital and that act showed his innocence in the case.

