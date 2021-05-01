Shehnaaz Gill sings Justin Bieber’s Peaches in attempt to show off English skills, admits to having a ‘Punjabi touch’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill sang Justin Bieber’s Peaches in a new video, while maintaining that she knows how to speak in English. On several occasions in the past, she had said that she is not fluent in the language.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz said, “Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai. English English hi hoti hai, chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo (Who says I don’t know how to speak in English? So what if it has a Punjabi touch? English is English, no matter what accent you speak it in).” She then went on to give fans a demonstration of her skills by singing Peaches.

“Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans praised Shehnaaz’s attempt. “We know baby girl u r working hard on ur weaknesses and turning out them into ur strength,” one commented, while another called her ‘expression queen’. A third wrote, “It doesn't matter how the accent is... The fact that you tried and took an attempt of doing sth different is commendable baby! You are a true idol for the youth! I am loving your confidence! And this was amazing, lyrics we're almost perfect with an essence of ‘Shehnaaz humour’ in it!”

Also see: Sanket Bhosale moved to tears during romantic speech for Sugandha Mishra. Watch unseen video from engagement

Last year, Shehnaaz gave a rather funny reply when a fan asked about writing the captions of her Instagram posts in English. “Sab puchte hai ki app ko toh english nhi aati toh status english main kaise daalte ho. jo b mere mind main thought aata hai wo main apni management ko batati hu aur english main post ho jata hai simple (Everyone asks how I put up posts in English, given that I am weak in the language. It is simple, I convey my thoughts to my management team and they post in English)...love u all and send lots of stars,” she wrote, replying to comment on one of her posts.