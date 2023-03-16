'She's only interested in men that her friends are married to', Katie Maloney makes remark on Raquel Leviss

Before the public disclosure of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair, Raquel had a panic attack following criticism from her castmates about her untrustworthiness and excessive drinking. Katie Maloney warned Raquel to ‘hide her boyfriend’ during the confrontation, which could suggest that Raquel's behavior may lead her to pursue someone else's boyfriend or husband. Lala Kent also called her out for not keeping boundaries with men. Katie also stated that Raquel is just interested in other women friends' husbands and love interest. (Also read: ‘We support each other because...', Orlando Bloom talks about his relationship with Katy Perry)

Katie Maloney warns other women to hide their boyfriends from Raquel Leviss.

During Wednesday's episode, Lala Kent recounted feeling ‘appalled’ by Raquel's intoxicated conduct. Lala revealed that Raquel had made out with Oliver Saunders, the eldest son of Garcelle Beauvais, at a club and had behaved erratically upon returning to their hotel room.

“The sloppiness of Raquel tonight made me go, 'I don't know if I would trust you after one too many drinks. I feel nervous at this point in my life with anyone who's gonna be a liability and is gonna be unpredictable", Lala said. Katie went as far as calling Raquel "Mrs. 'I'm Gonna Make Out with Your Man,'" and suggested that there were similarities between Raquel's recent behavior and the incident where Raquel had asked Katie's ex-husband Tom Schwartz to make out.

During an interview, Katie, expressed her concern about a pattern of behavior she had observed in Raquel. According to Katie, Raquel, "It seems that she's only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in, and that is a big red flag for me." Katie jokingly advised others to ‘hide their boyfriends’ once Raquel had left the room.

There are many celebrities who talked about Ariana Madix split from Tom Sandoval after his infidelity with Raquel. Tom's ex-partner Kristen Doute, said, "This is all very surreal that this occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana's back. Like, there's still something I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked. But now, in hindsight, I'm like, that, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn't think he'd do it to her." She shared Ariana and Tom's present situation is evoking many memories for her.

Tom's best friend Tom Schwartz, stated, "[Sandoval's] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he's a piece of s***. And to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f***ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad."