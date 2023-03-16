‘We support each other because...', Orlando Bloom talks about his relationship with Katy Perry

During an interview, Orlando Bloom discussed his affection for his spouse, singer Katy Perry, and referred to himself as her ‘biggest fan.’ He elaborated on the nature of their support for one another. In addition, he is displaying his dedication to his values by collaborating with Form Nutrition to bring their environmentally friendly, plant-based protein powder and vegan multivitamins to the US market. He credited his appointment as Chief Wellness Officer to the backing of his loved ones, particularly Katy and their daughter Daisy Dove, who he mentioned is thriving and growing fast. (Also read: Orlando Bloom talks about 'challenging' relationship with Katy Perry: 'We're in two different pools and battle with....') Katy Perry with lover Orlando Bloom.

According to an interview with PEOPLE, Orlando acknowledged that his family's encouragement is essential to his ability to take on the role of Chief Wellness Officer. He called himself Katy's ‘biggest fan’ and said, "I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean? What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Orlando revealed that he receives support from his daughter, Daisy, and remarked, "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that. And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed."

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Orlando talked about his relationship with Katy and how it works. In the conversation with Flaunt, he stated, “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.” He referred to Katy as ‘baby mama and life partner.’

Katy and Orlando started their romantic relationship in 2016 but had a brief separation in February 2017. They reunited a few months later, and on Valentine's Day in 2019, they exchanged marriage vows. In March 2020, they shared the news of their pregnancy, and in August of the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world, feeling extremely fortunate.