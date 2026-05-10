Shilpa Shetty to host new comedy cooking show Maa Hai Na; Sunita Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanya Mittal to star

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to host a brand-new Hindi comedy cooking show titled Maa Hai Na, as officially announced by ZEE5 on Mother’s Day. The 10-episode non-fiction series will feature six Gen Z celebrities alongside their mothers, blending entertaining cooking challenges with heartfelt conversations, emotional moments, and wholesome family bonding.

Shilpa Shetty is set to host a new cooking show!(PTI)

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Produced by Lil Frodo Productions House, Maa Hai Na explores the dynamic between contemporary Gen Z lifestyles and traditional maternal wisdom, using the kitchen as a backdrop to showcase both generational clashes and heartfelt connections.

Contestants in Maa Hai Na

The show’s contestant lineup spans various faces across industries – from television stars to social media content creators alike. It includes Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja alongside her daughter Tina Ahuja, Kasautii Zindagii star Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, content creator Gullu alongside her mother Munesh Tanwar, food influencer Shahida Ansari with her nephew Afghan Ansari, and social media personality Bhagyashree Sharma paired with her mother Rinju Sharma.

Maa Hai Na producers comment on the new show

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{{^usCountry}} As per ANI, the makers of Maa Hai Na said the series explores “what happens when two generations are forced to truly listen to each other, one recipe at a time.” The show will follow mother-child duos as they navigate moments of miscommunication, emotional pressure, affection, and rediscovered comfort while cooking together in the kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per ANI, the makers of Maa Hai Na said the series explores “what happens when two generations are forced to truly listen to each other, one recipe at a time.” The show will follow mother-child duos as they navigate moments of miscommunication, emotional pressure, affection, and rediscovered comfort while cooking together in the kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the show, Kaveri Das, the chief channel officer and business head at &TV, Hindi ZEE5, said, “Maa Hai Na brings together the energy, humour, and everyday chaos of Gen Zs with the warmth, instincts, and life lessons that only a mother can bring. As we continue to experiment with newer non-fiction formats on the platform, the idea was to create a show that feels authentic to modern family dynamics while reminding audiences that no matter how much life changes, Maa Hai Na,” in a press note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the show, Kaveri Das, the chief channel officer and business head at &TV, Hindi ZEE5, said, “Maa Hai Na brings together the energy, humour, and everyday chaos of Gen Zs with the warmth, instincts, and life lessons that only a mother can bring. As we continue to experiment with newer non-fiction formats on the platform, the idea was to create a show that feels authentic to modern family dynamics while reminding audiences that no matter how much life changes, Maa Hai Na,” in a press note. {{/usCountry}}

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Producers Neeti and Preeti from Lil Frodo Productions House said, “The kitchen is often where the most honest conversations happen, and this show uses that space to explore the evolving dynamic between Gen Z and their mothers. Working with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the host brought the perfect balance of warmth, relatability, and energy to the format.”

Describing the essence of the series, ZEE5 highlighted that the kitchen becomes far more than just a place to prepare food – it transforms into a space where memories, nostalgia, laughter, arguments, and heartfelt emotions naturally unfold. Heartwarming, funny and emotionally rich, Maa Hai Na is set to stream soon on Hindi ZEE5.

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