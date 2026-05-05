Sunita Ahuja says she has forgiven Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah; reveals grandkids ‘look like me’

The latest episode of Laughter Chefs Season 3 saw an emotional reunion between Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek, along with Kashmera Shah, after a 14-year family feud. The heartwarming moment melted hearts online. Now, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Sunita has spoken about her happiness following the reunion and the joy of meeting her grandchildren for the first time. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah reunite with mami Sunita Ahuja.

Sunita Ahuja expresses happiness over reuniting with Krushna Abhishek Talking about surprising Krushna and Kashmera, Sunita said, “I finally reunited with Krushna and Kashmera. Vipul came to me two or three times, inviting me to the show. I had spoken to Kashmera and Krushna earlier, but then I decided to make a surprise appearance, they were not informed that I was coming. It was really nice to see them; they are my kids.”

It was also the first time Sunita met Krushna’s twins since their birth, and she was visibly overwhelmed. Speaking about them, she said, “It has been 14 years since the rift. I didn’t want to keep this burden in my heart, so I decided to forgive them. I was so happy to see my grandchildren for the first time. They are so sweet, and my heart was full seeing how they look like me. They are very good-looking, God bless them.”

Sunita appeared on the show on the occasion of World Laughter Day. As she entered the stage calling out Krushna’s name, both Krushna and Kashmera were left stunned. The cheerful atmosphere soon turned emotional, with Krushna falling at her feet and hugging her, while Kashmera broke down in tears and sought forgiveness. Sunita was later seen meeting her grandchildren for the first time, hugging and kissing them warmly. The episode ended on a positive note, with Sunita and Kashmera cooking together, signalling a fresh start in their relationship.

About the family feud The rift between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda reportedly began after Govinda took offence to jokes made about him on television. Sunita Ahuja distanced herself from Krushna’s family, and tensions escalated after Kashmera Shah shared a cryptic tweet that was believed to be aimed at Govinda.

The dispute soon became public, with Krushna alleging that Govinda did not visit his children in hospital, claims the actor denied, calling his nephew dishonest. The feud continued to play out in the media, with Sunita later stating in 2024 that she would not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show due to Krushna and Kashmera’s presence.