Shilpa Shetty moved to tears on Super Dancer Chapter 4, watch video

Shilpa Shetty got emotional on Super Dancer Chapter 4, a promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television revealed. The upcoming episode is dedicated to grandparents and many of the contestants’ grandfathers and grandmothers joined them on stage.

In one part of the video, Shilpa got teary-eyed and, in another, she said ‘awww’ as she watched one of the performances, presumably that of Sanchit and ‘super guru’ Vartika. Her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu also appeared in the clip.

Earlier this month, Shilpa returned as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, after a short break in the aftermath of her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a pornography racket. He has been accused of being the ‘key conspirator’ in a case involving the production and streaming of porn films.

Shilpa issued her only statement after Raj’s arrest on August 2. While she said that it has been ‘challenging’ for her family and they have been subjected to a lot of trolling, she urged the media to respect the family’s privacy.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she said.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been sharing cryptic notes on Instagram Stories on Thursday. She shared an excerpt from a book which began with a quote by Sophia Loren: “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.”

The excerpt talked about how mistakes are inevitable and there are two ways to look at them - ‘things we would like to forget’ or ‘our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences’. “I’m going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them,” it concluded. Shilpa added a sticker that read, “Made a mistake but it’s okay.” However, she did not share any further details about the ‘mistake’ that she was referring to.