Shilpa Shetty once ‘tried to dissuade’ Shamita Shetty from participating in Bigg Boss

Shamita Shetty, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, earlier participated in the third season of Bigg Boss. At the time, her sister Shilpa Shetty had ‘tried to dissuade’ her from it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Back in 2009, Shilpa Shetty had ‘tried to dissuade’ Shamita Shetty from participating in Bigg Boss.

Shamita Shetty, on Sunday, entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a contestant. Over a decade ago, in 2009, she participated in Bigg Boss 3 but quit the show midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra.

As Shamita begins her Bigg Boss OTT journey, here is looking back at Shilpa’s blog entry from 2009, in which she admitted to trying to talk Shamita out of her participation in Bigg Boss 3. Shilpa herself was a contestant on the British version of the show, Celebrity Big Brother, in 2007.

“Ok! It’s out, my sister Shamita is in the Bigg Boss house. Took the next flight to Bombay from London when she told me she was going in, I scurried to spend the last two days before she left, tried to dissuade her; considering she’ll be away for three months if she lasts,” PTI quoted Shilpa as writing on her blog.

However, Shilpa had also praised Shamita’s decision to participate in Bigg Boss 3, calling it ‘very brave’. “She had her reasons to take part, felt it was a great opportunity to test herself and her level of patience. Must say she’s been very brave ‘cause trust me, it takes a lot of gumption considering she’s an introvert and very private,” she wrote.

Shamita, at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere on Sunday, admitted to having second thoughts about coming on the show after recent events, hinting at Raj’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. She added, however, that she wanted to honour the professional commitment she made prior to the development.

Last month, Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content. Shilpa recently issued a statement in the matter, calling herself a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. Shamita, in a comment, said that she would always support her sister ‘through thick and thin’.

