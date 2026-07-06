Shilpa Shinde says Akanksha Chamola is in Lock Upp because of husband Gaurav Khanna: ‘Kaha usko kabhi dekha tha?’

After Shresta Iyer's elimination, Lock Upp 2 got its first wildcard as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde entered the Netflix reality show. On the first day inside the house, Shilpa called out contestants and picked up on their issues, including inmates Sunita Ahuja and Shreya Kalra.

What Shilpa said about Akanksha

Shilpa Shinde is the wild card entry in Lock Upp, and picked out Akanksha Chamola in the first day.

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She also stated that Akanksha Chamola is in the show just because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna. When Sufi Motiwala shared this statement with Akanksha, she smiled and registered that she was being picked. Meanwhile, Shilpa told Shreya and Madhuri Jain, “Main usko bola woh Gaurav ke vajah se aayi hain. Maine kaha usko kabhi dekha tha (I said that she is here because of her husband, where had I seen her before)?”

Akanksha's reaction

Next morning, Akanksha admitted that if there is anyone in the house with whom she can pick a fight, it is Shilpa. Later, she told others, “I feel Shilpa doesn't like me.” She had also shared how Shilpa is here to pick fights and accuse people so it is better that she does that with Shreya. However that was not the case because Shilpa and Shreya started to bond with one another from the first day.

About Akanksha talking about divorce

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Akanksha shocked many with her revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 when she said that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that Gaurav wanted to have kids but she has no maternal instinct in her. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Akanksha shocked many with her revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 when she said that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that Gaurav wanted to have kids but she has no maternal instinct in her. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai last week where he posed happily for the paparazzi and said that he will always support Akanksha. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix.