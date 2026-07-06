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Shilpa Shinde says Akanksha Chamola is in Lock Upp because of husband Gaurav Khanna: ‘Kaha usko kabhi dekha tha?’

Akanksha Chamola said that Shilpa Shinde is in the reality show only to instigate people and create fights.

Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 09:11 PM IST
By Santanu Das
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After Shresta Iyer's elimination, Lock Upp 2 got its first wildcard as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde entered the Netflix reality show. On the first day inside the house, Shilpa called out contestants and picked up on their issues, including inmates Sunita Ahuja and Shreya Kalra.

What Shilpa said about Akanksha

Shilpa Shinde is the wild card entry in Lock Upp, and picked out Akanksha Chamola in the first day.
Shilpa Shinde is the wild card entry in Lock Upp, and picked out Akanksha Chamola in the first day.

She also stated that Akanksha Chamola is in the show just because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna. When Sufi Motiwala shared this statement with Akanksha, she smiled and registered that she was being picked. Meanwhile, Shilpa told Shreya and Madhuri Jain, “Main usko bola woh Gaurav ke vajah se aayi hain. Maine kaha usko kabhi dekha tha (I said that she is here because of her husband, where had I seen her before)?”

Akanksha's reaction

Next morning, Akanksha admitted that if there is anyone in the house with whom she can pick a fight, it is Shilpa. Later, she told others, “I feel Shilpa doesn't like me.” She had also shared how Shilpa is here to pick fights and accuse people so it is better that she does that with Shreya. However that was not the case because Shilpa and Shreya started to bond with one another from the first day.

About Akanksha talking about divorce

Gaurav was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai last week where he posed happily for the paparazzi and said that he will always support Akanksha. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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