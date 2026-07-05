‘If poor have children, poverty will increase’: Ashneer Grover's wife faces backlash over controversial Lock Upp remark

The latest episode of Lock Upp saw inmates turning against each other, with several contestants' secrets coming out in the open. However, amid all the tension, contestant Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of businessman Ashneer Grover and a businesswoman herself, revealed a personal truth from her life in order to save herself from elimination. While Madhuri was eventually saved after revealing her secret, her statement didn't go down well with the audience, and she is now receiving heavy backlash on social media. Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri slammed for her controversial remark on Lock Upp.

What did Madhuri say? On the show, Madhuri shared a personal truth about her family. She revealed that she and Ashneer wanted to have a third child. However, their families were against the idea, and as a result, they decided not to go ahead with it. Later, when they finally made up their minds about having a third child, it had become too late for them.

Madhuri's secret itself was not what irked the audience. Instead, it was what she said after revealing it that rubbed viewers the wrong way. She said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi. (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase)."