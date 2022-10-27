Shilpa Shinde vents anger against Jhalak 10 judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit: 'Baad mein mat bhauko'

Actor Shilpa Shinde, who was recently evicted from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has spoken angrily in a new video. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted two clips and criticised the judges of the show--Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. In the clip, she said that they are unfair to the celebrity contestants. The video started with Shilpa wishing her fans on the occasion of Diwali. (Also Read | Shilpa Shinde breaks down as she talks about her fair-weather family, Madhuri Dixit gets emotional. Watch)

Shilpa then said that the video is for the judges of the show. The actor continued, “Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiyye (I saw Nia's last performance. I stayed silent on the points and comments given to her. But this time, what took place after Nia’s act, the comments that were given. Karan sir, are you going to sign them for a Dharma production film? What do you want? Will you give them an Oscar or a National Award? Please tell)."

She continued, "Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya karra aapko pata bhi hai? Aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekhiye, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Uska koi bhi natija hosakta tha. Iske baad kya iske zimmadar judges hai? Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai uski kadar karo, baad mein mat bhauko (For that three-minute act, what an artiste goes through, do you even have a clue? You should watch Rubina’s video, a accident could have happened. Anything could have happened to her. Will the judges be responsible for what happens after this? There is no point in taking out a candle march later. Respect a person when they are alive, don't bark after they are gone)."

Shilpa asked everyone to take it as an entertainment show and urged fans, fighting amongst each other, to respect the artists they like. The actor also revealed that they can't drink water as they can't use the bathroom. She said that a lot of effort goes into a performance and it's not just a three-minute act. Shilpa also said that she became unwell in the show. The clip ended with Shilpa asking the judges to respect the artists' acts and make comments accordingly, as a lot of things depend on that. She posted the video with the caption, "It's my humble request to all the judges of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa."

In another video, she said that she is not against the show, likes it a lot, and also follows it. Shilpa again said that the video is for the judges. She said, “Karan sir ko dance bilkul bhi nahi aata. Agar unko tippani karni hai to apni cheezon pe kare. I mean costume dekhe, aap make-up, set-up dekho. Itni sab kuch cheezein thi, Karan sir aap dance ke upar kaese bol sakte ho (Karan sir doesn't know how to dance at all. If you really have to comment, stick to what you know please. I mean you can look at the costume, make up and set up)."

She also spoke about Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, "Madhuri ji ko pura haq hai dance k upar bolne ka. Lekin 'jaha aap emotional hojaati hai Nia waha aap thoda gadbad kardeti hai'. Aap ek artist ho, aap is tarah ki baatein nahi karsakti. Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi Hindi seekh ke aao toh accha hoga (Madhuriji can certainly make comments on dance. But 'when you become emotional Nia you make errors'. You are an artist, you can't say this? You are a judge in a Hindi channel Nora, please learn Hindi it will be a good thing)." Some of the contestants include Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, and Sriti Jha.

