Shilpa Shinde breaks down as she talks about her fair-weather family, Madhuri Dixit gets emotional. Watch

Shilpa Shinde, who is a contestant on dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, broke down on the stage after her performance recently as she talked about her family, She claimed her family is there with her in good times but goes missing whenever she goes through the tough times. (Also read: Shilpa Shinde dances, says she did Bigg Boss for Salman, Jhalak for Madhuri)

In a promo released by COLORS on Instagram, Shilpa can be seen crying as she said, "Log parivaar bolte hain, woh ek naam diya hai, kuch accha hojaaye, toh aajate hain par kuch bura hojaaye toh 10 logon ke saath baithke burayi karte hain apne logon ki..."

Even Madhuri Dixit is seen getting emotional as she listens to Shilpa. Madhuri is on the judges' panel on the show alongwith dancer-actor Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web show, Shilpa has joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a contestant. Ahead of the show premiere, Shilpa had claimed that she did not get any work before the dancing reality show.

In an earlier episode of the show, Madhuri asked had Shilpa, ‘Itne din kaha thi (Where were you all this time)?," and the TV star said, "Mujhe aisi jagah jana tha jahaan mujhe shanti chahiye, jahaan koi nahi ho, to main waha pe gai (I wanted to go somewhere I could get peace, where there is absolutely no one, so I went there).”

Shilpa is best known for playing the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi on comedy show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! After quitting the show, she made appearances in Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and Gangs of Filmistan. She also participated in and won the eleventh season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

