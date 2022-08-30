Shilpa Shinde dances to Ghagra, says she did Bigg Boss for Salman Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for Madhuri Dixit

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will start airing on Colors TV from September 3. On Monday, the channel shared a new promo for the reality dance show on Instagram. The video gave a glimpse of actor Shilpa Shinde's first performance on the show. Shilpa is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's hit song Ghagra along with her choreographer. The actor is later heard confessing to Madhuri that the reason she participated in Bigg Boss 11 was Salman Khan, and the reason she is doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is Madhuri Dixit. Read more: Here's why Shraddha Arya didn't participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo video also showed Madhuri shaking a leg with Shilpa. The two are joined by another contestant as they danced to Ghagra. The popular dance number is from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and featured Madhuri dancing with Ranbir Kapoor, the film’s lead.

While Madhuri wore a black and grey lehenga set, Shilpa was dressed in a colourful lehenga for the performance. Madhuri could also be heard telling the contestant in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo video, “Shilpa ji, itne din kahan thi aap? (Shilpa, where were you for so long?)” To which, Shilpa replied, “Hum kar rahe the Jhalak ka intezaar (I was waiting for Jhalak).” Many fans commented on the video, with a few calling Madhuri ‘beautiful’, and some dropping fire emojis.

Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Jhalak ke manch par apne jalwe dikhaane ke liye bekaraar, Shilpa Shinde ko dekhne ka aapko nahi karna padega ab intezaar. Dekhiye Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par (Shilpa Shinde is eager to show off her talent on Jhalak, and you will not have to wait anymore. Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa from September 3, every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Colours TV.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to television after a 5-year break. It will see celebrities from different fields showcasing their dance moves along with their choreographers. The makers of the dance reality show made an official announcement about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 recently, and some of the confirmed contestants include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, and Ali Asgar. The judges panel consists of filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Madhuri Dixit, and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. The trio was recently spotted arriving at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 se in Mumbait, and their photos and videos were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media.

