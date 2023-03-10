Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shireen Mirza faints on the sets; co-stars fear heart attack; husband says, ‘I panicked’

Shireen Mirza faints on the sets; co-stars fear heart attack; husband says, ‘I panicked’

tv
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Actor Shireen Mirza fainted on the sets of her TV show. We spoke to her husband who shares that thhe actor is fine.

Shireen Mirza faints on the sets; co-stars fear heart attack; husband says, ‘I panicked’
Shireen Mirza faints on the sets; co-stars fear heart attack; husband says, ‘I panicked’
ByVinay MR Mishra

On Wednesday, actor Shireen Mirza fainted on the sets of her ongoing TV show. When the 33-year-old actor dropped on the set during an ongoing scene, her co-stars and crew members worried that the actor could be a victim of cardiac arrest. As per sources, the actor was rushed to the hospital by the crew and it turned out to be a severe gastric attack.

When we tried reaching out to Mirza, her businessman-husband, Hasan Sartaj responded to our calls and gave an update about the situation. “She is doing fine,” Sartaj shares.

“She fainted on the sets and had a blackout. Thankfully things are fine. We have done an ECG and are also in conversation with the cardiologists,” he adds. Ask him about the scare and he states, “It was scary. My driver called me and he was crying. I panicked and rushed to her set. Thankfully everyone right from her co-stars to her crew on the set took good care of her. Even the production heads were at the hospital when she was brought in. I’m so grateful to them.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is currently recuperating and is stable. The actor is currently undergoing tests and other health check ups at the Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out