IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
tv

Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

Actor Shivin Narang says why he did not take up much work on TV last year. He also talks about his 2020 plans and adds that he is keen on exploring OTT.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:27 PM IST

Be it his show Beyhadh 2 going off air in April in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc in our lives or his left hand getting injured twice, Shivin Narang wants to leave all the disappointments and difficulties of 2020 behind. Starting afresh, the actor has two romantic songs coming up this year and is in talks for TV and web projects.

“2020 has been difficult for everyone and I hope this year will give us joy and peace. For me, the last nine months wasn’t easy too. So the break was self-inflicted. I only shot for three music videos and one episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I didn’t want to take the chance of stepping out much for work because I live with my parents. My hand injury also took time to heal. I did get TV offers but none of them were exciting enough for me to take the risk and invest my time and energy,” says the actor, who has resolved to work on his fitness and take up more work this year.

“I couldn’t workout much given my injuries. So this year is dedicated to fitness and lots of work. I feel inclined towards web shows. The kind of content these OTTs are churning, I can only say that this seems to be the future,” says the actor, whose film Dheet Patangey released on OTT last year.

Narang is open to challenges and isn’t apprehensive in doing intimate scenes on OTT. “As an artiste I don’t want to restrict myself to just one medium. And as far as intimate scenes on OTT are concerned, I’ve no such hang ups that I won’t do them. But then such scenes shouldn’t be forced into a story to garner views and needs to be shot aesthetically,” he says.

Excited with the news of Drugs Controller General of India giving approval to Covid-19 vaccines, Narang shares it feels good that now many would be able to get back to work.

“Many went jobless last year. Now they’ll be able to restart. It does give us a lot of hope. We’ll also be able to visit friends and relatives in person. Though I also feel we should continue wearing the mask and sanitise till we’re Covid free,” ends Narang.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia said that her closeness with Eijaz Khan was not for the sake of the show.
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia said that her closeness with Eijaz Khan was not for the sake of the show.
tv

Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
tv

Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Both Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have assured that there is no fight between them and what they perform on The Kapil Sharma Show is part of the script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
tv

Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Actor Shivin Narang says why he did not take up much work on TV last year. He also talks about his 2020 plans and adds that he is keen on exploring OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
tv

Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday's episode, after spending some time outside due to health issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan and she has said she will maintain his equations in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh will never accept her or their kids publicly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
tv

Sunil jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sunil Grover joked that he found it more difficult to play Dr Mashoor Gulati than Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, as he got accustomed to wearing women's clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya drags Abhinav in fight with Rubina, here's her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The promo for Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dragging each other's personal lives into an argument. While Abhinav Shukla comes to Rubina's rescue, Aly Goni comes out in support of Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolded Aly Goni for his allegations against Vikas Gupta.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolded Aly Goni for his allegations against Vikas Gupta.
tv

Vikas and Jasmin argue on social media over Aly Goni's alleged homophobia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share 'proof' of Aly Goni's homophobia, which Jasmin Bhasin didn't take quietly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two releases in2020- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 in June and Black Widows in December. (Photo: Prabhas Roy)
Mona Singh had two releases in2020- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 in June and Black Widows in December. (Photo: Prabhas Roy)
tv

Hope to create something on OTT: Mona Singh on turning writer

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The actor revealed that she has been writing a script with her husband. She talks about why she felt the need to write at this stage of her career, the importance of word of mouth for OTT shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
tv

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar enjoy honeymoon in Udaipur, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared pictures and videos from their honeymoon in Udaipur. They shared glimpses of their visit to the Mehrangarh Fort, breakfast at the hotel and auto ride.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
tv

Mona Singh reminisces about husband Shyam Gopalan’s ‘super bad’ wedding proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Mona Singh said that Shyam Gopalan's proposal was 'super bad'. He nervously blurted out, 'Will you marry me?', and slipped the ring on her finger even before she could answer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
tv

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal grants interesting titles to others

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 host Kamal Haasan announced Aari Arjuna as the winner and handed him the prize money of 50 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP