Shoaib Ibrahim admits getting health anxiety over Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence: 'I feel a constant sense of worry'

Television actor Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for her liver cancer since May 2025. Recently, a 1.3 mm cyst was detected, following which she underwent surgery in February. Since then, she has been in her recovery phase. Now, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim has talked about feeling stressed about Dipika's condition and revealed taking second opinions from other hospitals.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about feeling anxious about Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals being worried about Dipika Kakar.

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In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed how the last week went in hospital visits and taking second opinions, because of which he couldn't make a vlog. Shoaib revealed going to the Tata Memorial Hospital to take a second opinion on the line of treatment for Dipika's condition. Shoaib explained that they are trying to find the cause of recurring cyst and revealed that doctors have suggested a few more tests and an MRI.

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{{^usCountry}} Shoaib admitted feeling anxious because of Dipika's condition and said, "For the past 10–12 days, I haven’t been vlogging much. There are two reasons. First, there isn’t really anything new to show or tell, mostly just hospital visits, doctor consultations, and the same routine. I don’t want to bore you all by repeating the same things every day, like ‘we’re going to the hospital again today.’ I’d rather share everything together after a few days." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shoaib admitted feeling anxious because of Dipika's condition and said, "For the past 10–12 days, I haven’t been vlogging much. There are two reasons. First, there isn’t really anything new to show or tell, mostly just hospital visits, doctor consultations, and the same routine. I don’t want to bore you all by repeating the same things every day, like ‘we’re going to the hospital again today.’ I’d rather share everything together after a few days." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "And secondly, ever since her second relapse, I’ve started experiencing health anxiety not about myself, but about Dipika. I feel a constant sense of worry. Even if something very small happens, I get anxious. I don’t really show it to her, though. Like if she’s sleeping at night and mentions slight pain in her leg, I get really worried internally, thinking if everything is okay or not." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "And secondly, ever since her second relapse, I’ve started experiencing health anxiety not about myself, but about Dipika. I feel a constant sense of worry. Even if something very small happens, I get anxious. I don’t really show it to her, though. Like if she’s sleeping at night and mentions slight pain in her leg, I get really worried internally, thinking if everything is okay or not." {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, in her vlog, Dipika had talked about how the recurrence of the cyst has left her shaken and anxious and said, "The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting."

About Dipika Kakar's health struggle

Deepika first talked about her health scare last year, when she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and in June 2025, she underwent surgery to remove the tumour. Since then, Dipika has been documenting her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows and steps towards recovery on her vlogs. In February this year, she underwent another surgery to remove a 1.3 mm cyst from her stomach.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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