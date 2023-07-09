Shoaib Ibrahim shares son's health update, says he has been 'shifted out of NICU': Kuch din our hospital mein

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who recently welcomed a baby with his wife Dipika Kakar, has shared an update on his son's health. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Shoaib said that their child was shifted out of the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). He also shared that they will be able to take their son home within a few days. (Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim says his son's health is showing improvement; Dipika Kakar reveals they already decided baby's name)

Shoaib's latest post about son

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed a baby in June this year.

Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdulillah (palms up together emoji). Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din our hospital mein observation ke liye (Just a few more days in the hospital for observation). InshAllah jaldi (soon) we will be home (heart eyes emoji)."

He also added, "Our baby boy is doing good (red heart emoji). Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye (folded hands emoji). Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega (folded hands emoji) (Thank you to everyone, from our hearts, for your prayers. Keep us in your prayers like this in the future too)."

Shoaib shared a note on Instagram Stories.

Shoaib and Dipika welcomed baby last month

Shoaib and Dipika Kakar were blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their son was a premature baby and was kept in the NICU. Shoaib has been sharing updates with fans on Instagram and his blog. Days after they welcomed their baby, Shoaib took to Instagram and gave fans a health update about Dipika. Sharing a picture of Dipika from the hospital, Shoaib wrote, "She is fine. (red heart)"

Shoaib and Dipika's son was in NICU

Two days later, he took to his blog, also featuring Dipika, and spoke at length about their baby. He had said, "Abhi cheeze bohut hi normal hai, bohut hi better hai lekin woh puri tareeke se theek nahi hai. Usko kuch din aur abhi NICU mein rakkha jayega. (Now, things are much normal and better but he is not completely fine. He will be kept in the NICU for a few more days).” The new parents had also said they have already decided on the baby’s name.

Shoaib's post announcing birth of son

Last month, Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)." Having worked together on the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

