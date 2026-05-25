Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of father, says haemorrhage caused brain bleeding: ‘Himmat se lagey hue hain’

In the video, he was seen directly addressing the camera to talk about his father's health. He began, “Stroke nahi, actually unko (his father) is baar haemorrhage keh sakte hain. Toh abhi kai log messages hain ki kaisi hain condition bata do. Toh condition aisi hai ki, itni better nahi hai papa ki condition (There has been a haemorrhage. A lot of people have asked about his condition, so yes. It is not any better, is all I can say).”

Actor Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim are currently navigating an emotionally difficult time. Shoaib has revealed that his father has suffered another stroke and is undergoing treatment in the ICU at a hospital in Mumbai. Shoaib took to his YouTube channel to share an update with fans about his father's current condition.

He added, “When he suffered a stroke previously, it was due to a blood clot, because of which the left side of his body had been paralysed. However, he had recovered well at that time and was able to talk. But this time, there has been a haemorrhage and a lot of bleeding in the back side of the brain. I think, from what I have seen, he has vision issues too. His BP is under control and doctors are saying that the senses are usually drowsy in this condition.”

‘Main nahi chahta ammi dekhe unko’ The actor also shared that the doctors will perform an endoscopy-related procedure, where accumulated blood would be removed through a small opening at the back side of the brain. He added, “Himmat se hum sab lagey hue hain. Papa ko jab aisa dekhta hoon toh achcha nahi lagta hain… ghar pe ammi ko maine bulaaye nahi hain. Main nahi chahta ammi dekhe unko aisa lete hue. Papa se milne sirf main hi jaa raha hoon (We are all holding on and doing our best. It doesn't feel good to see him this way. I haven't called my mother here because I don't want her to see father in this condition. So only I have visited).”

The actor’s father had earlier suffered a brain stroke in 2021, after which Shoaib regularly kept fans updated about his health through social media posts and vlog updates.

The actor also shifted his father to his house, where he, along with his wife Dipika Kakar and caretaker Dev, took care of him. While the family never officially confirmed a full recovery, Shoaib consistently remained hopeful and positive throughout his father’s health journey.