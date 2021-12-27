Shraddha Arya dances by poolside in bikini and chooda on honeymoon in the Maldives. Watch

Television actor Shraddha Arya and her husband, naval commander Rahul Nagal, are on their honeymoon in the Maldives. She took to Instagram to share a video from their getaway.

In the video, Shraddha danced by the poolside in a white bikini. She still wore her chooda (bridal bangles) and held a large straw hat. “Holiday Hat On!!!” she captioned her post. She and Rahul are staying at the Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa.

Fans showered love on Shraddha’s video, with many calling her ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’. “Winters over there must be so hot cause of you!” one wrote. “Just ‘WOW’ for your natural beauty,” another commented.

Previously, Shraddha shared a bunch of pictures of herself posing at the resort in a floral romper. “Hiding away from the world at this paradise!!! @hideawaybeachmaldives,” she wrote, sharing an appreciation post for the property.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on November 16 in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others.

A month after their wedding, Shraddha shared their wedding video, in which she asked Rahul to lift her up. “Rahul aao mujhe uthao… Mujhe uthao (lift me up)… when I feel low. Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month, baby. #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

Shraddha has acted in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

