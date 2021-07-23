Shubhangi Atre says she only meets people at office: 'Girls have a sixth sense'

Actor Shubhangi Atre has said that times have changed and auditions can now be shot at home and sent across. However, she added that she only meets people for work in offices, not over coffee or dinner.

Shubhangi Atre, who is seen as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has said that times have changed and the chances of ending up in an unwanted situation is rare, as one can even shoot tapes and send for an audition.

"Nowadays, you can shoot yourself on the mobile and send the tape for an audition. So landing up and experiencing wrong vibes personally is rare. Moreover, girls have a sixth sense that tells them if the person calling is serious about work or not. I am careful to meet only in someone's office. If somebody still says that I should meet him outside over coffee or dinner, I will not go until I really know the person well," the actor told a leading daily.

Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde five years ago as Angoori Bhabhi on the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa Shinde had accused show producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment.

When Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain went on floors last year, after nearly 100 days of a break due to the ongoing pandemic, Shubhangi Atre had said she was excited to be back on sets. She was also taking extra care while shooting, she had said.

"To ensure everyone’s safety on set, the makers also tried shooting the scenes with actors wearing face shields but that, too, didn’t work out. Also, in the heat, my makeup starts dripping and face becomes oily, so I’ve to do the touch up myself. And every time I need to wash or sanitise my hand. Wearing mask also messes the makeup, especially the lipstick, so I’ve to do the touch up repeatedly, that’s really a concern,” Shubhangi Atre had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year in July.