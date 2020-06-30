e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resume shoot after 100 days, share pics and videos from sets

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resume shoot after 100 days, share pics and videos from sets

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour, among a few others, have shared pictures from sets as they resumed shoot on Sunday.

tv Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre on sets.
Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre on sets.
         

Actors Rohitashv Gaur, Shubhangi Atre and others have shared pictures and videos from the sets as they resumed the shoot for their popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. They can be seen practising safety measures as well as social distancing on sets as they resumed work amid coronavirus pandemic.

Shubhangi shared her photo as she got her makeup and hair done for the show. “After 100 days,,,, Shooting starts #bhabhijigharparhai #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi,” she captioned the image.

 

 

She also posted another picture of herself dressed as Angoori Bhabhi from the famous show and wrote, “Back in Action Sahi pakde hain!!!! #angooribhabhi #shubhangiatre #bhabhijigharparhai.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

First day of shoot.....after Lockdown

A post shared by Rohitashv Gour (@rohitashvgour) on

Posting a picture of himself posing with a face mask on, Rohitashv wrote on Instagram, “Bhabhiji ghar par hai ka shoot akhir shuru ho he gaya.Ab apko naye episodes bhi dekhne ko milenge.” He also shared another picture . “First day of shoot.....after Lockdown,” he wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Shuru ho gayi maamu 🤗🤗🤗🤗

A post shared by Yogesh H.Tripathi (@yogesh.tripathi78) on

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays a police officer on the show, also posted a picture as he touched up his makeup and wrote, “Shuru ho gayi maamu.” He posted another video about the same and wrote, “1st day .....#happukiultanpaltanshooting shuru ho gayi dadaaa ab milenge aap sabhi ko new episode dekhne ko...lov u all.”

A video from the sets has also surfaced online, which shows Shubhangi and Aasif Sheikh getting their makeup done. Check it out here:

 

 

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resumed shoot after almost 100 days - they last shot on March 18.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In