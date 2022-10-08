Shweta Gulati: Thoroughly enjoying playing antagonist for the first time

Actor Shweta Gulati asserts that only good scripts can bring her back to work.

“I have been working for 17 years and my body of work says it all. I have never opted for a project that I am not fully content with. Also, in these last couple of years, I have dabbled into OTT and also picked a few films, so that way I have been happily doing what I liked. After the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, I was sure that only a compelling script would bring me back to the small screen, or else I would continue with other mediums,” says Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Dill Mill Gayye actor.

It will be the first time in her long career that Gulati is essaying the role of antagonist on screen, she adds, “Yes it never happened that I played a negative character on TV. Trust me, no such role ever came to me earlier. Though TV from when I started always had strong negative characters too. Maybe my looks made the makers believe that I will be best suited for positive roles. And that’s more the reason I was always playing protagonists or characters that were straightforward and perfectly uncomplicated.”

Gulati has been happily into pet parenting and spends a lot of time with her furry friends.

“My pets are my life, the moment I am done for the day, it’s difficult to find me on the sets ever. As far as my personal life goes I am in a relationship but happily unmarried for now. My pets are my kids who take most of my time and I just love that,” she says.

Coming back to her negative avatar Gulati adds, “Currently, I am thoroughly enjoying playing the antagonist in Main Hoon Aparajita and this character actually made me shed all my inhibitions and portray the role to my best ability. Also working with co-actors like Manav Gohil and Shweta Tiwari, who also joined the industry around the same time like me was sheer serendipity,” concludes Gulati who was also played a pivotal part in the web shows Flip and Booo Sabki...