Shweta Tiwari: Is this a pandemic or an endemic? Don’t know how long will this go on

“Today to survive and fight this pandemic, one needs money and financial security,” says Shweta Tiwari, who feels one has to step out for work while taking all precautions. Explaining further, she adds, “You need awareness should follow protocols but one has to work. If you fall ill and need medical care, you need money, sometimes lakhs to be hospitalised. People are not working, projects are stuck but to pay EMIs and monthly bills, you need money. I can’t wait for the pandemic to end before I got out to work. We don’t know how long this pandemic will go on. Is this a pandemic or an endemic? No one knows. We should be prepared as now the third wave is looming.”

Tiwari admits she needed money to survive and take care of her family which is why she chose to shoot for a reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, abroad. She feels lucky to get an opportunity and had made arrangements for her family to be taken care of. “Since last year, everyone wants to get back to work but many don’t have that option. So many of my friends have lost their jobs and have no work. I have seen people crying because they don’t have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can’t possibly help everyone. The last 15 months have been bad for so many. But there were businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation too. The pandemic taught us who will stand and help us in need. It has taught us the value of health, family, and nature,” she shares.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor was also in the news for her personal life, as she is fighting for the custody of her son with her husband, Abhinav Kohli. Ask her if being a celebrity, she feels the need to explain herself to people and she replies, “I don’t need to explain anything to anyone. I will do what is important and right for my family. I don’t pay attention to bitching and trolling and that’s what keeps me going. Acha karo toh bhi log baat karte hain, bura karo toh bhi. My mantra is to focus on yourself and move on.”