Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli reacts to NCW's tweet seeking action: 'Not done anything wrong'

Abhinav Kohli, actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband, has reacted to the National Commission of Women (NCW) tweet asking the Mumbai Police to take appropriate action against him. The NCW wrote to the police seeking their intervention in a case after Shweta shared a CCTV video of him purportedly assaulting her and her son.

Taking to Instagram, Abhinav shared a screenshot of the tweet saying that he hasn't 'done anything wrong'. He captioned the post, "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me."

On May 12, the NCW had tweeted, citing a report, "@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law."

Soon after Shweta's video went viral, Abhinav also posted a clip titled, Let the truth come out.

After dating for few years, the couple tied the knot in 2013. They had their son, Reyansh Kohli, in 2016. After a year, Shweta filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav. The couple separated in 2019 but live in the same building complex.

Recently, Shweta flew to the South African capital Cape Town to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She refused to leave her son with Abhinav, which led to him launching a slew of allegations against her. He has been sharing regular videos on Instagram, accusing Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta spoke about the effect of her failed marriages on her children. Shweta had said that Palak lives with the trauma of having seen her getting beaten up. She also added that Reyansh is aware of the police and courts.