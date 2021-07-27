Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary says he'll relocate to Mumbai to be near daughter Palak Tiwari

After reconnecting with his daughter Palak Tiwari for the first time in 13 years earlier this year, Raja Chaudhary has said that he is relocating to Mumbai to be closer to Palak, who has been raised by his ex-wife, actor Shweta Tiwari.

In an interview, Raja Chaudhary said that his birthday was extra-special this year, as he celebrated with Palak Tiwari. He expressed a newfound desire to revive his acting career and live in Mumbai.

He told a leading daily, "She had got a cake for me and we chatted for hours. Time kaise nikal gaya pata hi nahi chala (How time has passed). She went back home in the wee hours of the morning."

He continued, "The meeting made me realise how hungry I am for my daughter's love. I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living. I have already started to work on my physique and have started auditioning for roles in TV, films, and also web series. I will do any role as this time my aim is not to earn money or get famous, it is to stay in Mumbai so that I can be more close to my daughter Palak and enjoy more such memorable evenings."

Earlier this year, in March, Raja spoke about reconnecting with Palak for the first time in over a decade. "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl," he told a leading daily.

Also read: Raja Chaudhary says it's Shweta Tiwari's bad luck that both her marriages failed: 'The pattern is the same'

Shweta Tiwari and Raja were married from 1998 to 2007. She subsequently married Abhinav Kohli 2013, but that marriage ended too.