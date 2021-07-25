Shweta Tiwari showers love on her ‘twinkling star’ Reyansh in new photos, Karanvir Bohra says ‘awwww’

Television actor Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share pictures from her downtime at home with her son Reyansh. In the first photo, she was seen about to plant a kiss on him. The next image was of them gazing lovingly at each other with wide smiles on their faces. She was seen reading a book in the other two pictures.

While Shweta was dressed in a blue salwar kameez, Reyansh wore an orange sleeveless T-shirt with tigers on it. “My Twinkling star,” she captioned her post.

Shweta’s post got appreciative responses from her colleagues in the television industry. Karanvir Bohra commented, “Awwww,” while Sourabh Raaj Jain dropped a heart emoji. Sara Khan wrote, “Alle,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans also reacted to Shweta’s pictures with Reyansh. “Beauty Queen forever,” one said, while another wrote, “Your son is cute.” A third commented, “This is a star & U r a full moon…. Combination of Star & Moon.” Others used adjectives such as ‘cute’, ‘adorable’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘perfect’ to describe the mother-son duo.

Shweta is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. When she was shooting for the show in Cape Town, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and ‘illegally detain(ing)’ him at an ‘undisclosed location’, while she was away. She denied the allegations and claimed that she kept him informed.

In an interview with a leading daily, amid her rift with Abhinav, Shweta said that she chooses to focus on her children and their well-being, instead of the problems in her life. “I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them,” she said.