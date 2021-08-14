Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Shweta Tiwari thinks that she doesn’t have a great body’: Arjun Bijlani explains comments about her abs

Arjun Bijlani, who has been complimenting Shweta Tiwari for her abs, said that he wanted to motivate her. The two are contestants on the ongoing show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Arjun Bijlani poses with Shweta Tiwari.

Arjun Bijlani said that by complimenting Shweta Tiwari for her abs, he was just trying to motivate her as she has the tendency to doubt herself. The two television stars are currently seen together in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On one of Shweta’s recent Instagram posts, Arjun commented ‘abs’ along with a fire emoji. Previously, he took to Instagram Stories to share a video, in which he asked her to flaunt her abs and teased, “Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun was asked about his comments on Shweta’s abs. “She thinks that she doesn’t have a great body. Shweta ka hai, woh apne aap ko thoda nahi nahi nahi karti hai (Shweta is like that, she always underestimates herself) and then she lands up doing everything. I think she is stunning and she still looks amazing, fitness-wise she is good, so I was just motivating her,” he said.

“She would inspire so many other women also to be fit and get into fitness. I think she does a great job at that,” he added.

Last year, in an Instagram post, Shweta opened up about her weight loss journey after the birth of her son Reyansh. “I was at 73kgs and I desperately needed to lose that weight before starting ‘Hum Tum and Them’ in order to fit my character. I was way too occupied with my newborn then to truly commit to exercising, so if I’m being honest the only thing that helped me shed the 10 kgs was @kskadakia brilliant diet, even though now it’s a combination of strenuous exercising along with my dietician’s @kskadakia recommended diet,” she wrote.

Currently, Shweta and Arjun are seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and Nikki Tamboli. Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Mahekk Chahal have already been eliminated from the show.

